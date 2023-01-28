Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will.

For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.

"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will," Peters tells Variety. "And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."

Peters, 77, and Anderson, 55, tied the knot back in January 2020 in a surprise private ceremony in Malibu, California. Anderson and Peters briefly dated decades ago and reunited before tying the knot. The union lasted only 12 days.

But in their short time as husband and wife, Peters claimed he paid off her debt "like an old fool."

"Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,"’ Peters said at the time. "I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There's no fool like an old fool."

A rep for Anderson would later tell ET that the "claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous."

In any event, Anderson's got a big day coming up on Tuesday, when her memoir, Love, Pamela, hits bookstores and Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, streams online.

In the days leading up to the big release, Anderson's made headlines with a score of her own stunning revelations, including in the documentary that Sylvester Stallone asked her to be his "number one girl" -- and purportedly offered her some luxe items in return.

"I remember talking to Sylvester Stallone one time, and he offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his number one girl," she alleges in the film. "And I was like, 'Does that mean there's a number two? Uh-uh.' He goes, 'That's the best offer you're gonna get, honey. You're in Hollywood now.'"

Stallone denied the allegation.

Then, in her memoir, Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on her first day of filming as Lisa on Home Improvement.

"I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” she writes, according to an excerpt published by Variety.

In response, Allen told ET in a statement, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

Anderson later said Allen had "no bad intentions."