Pamela Anderson Reveals If She's Ever Watched Her Stolen Sex Tape

Pamela Anderson hasn't seen her sex tape with Tommy Lee. In a preview of the 55-year-old actress' upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview, Anderson reveals what she wants people to know about her and her ex's sex tape, which was stolen and made public in 1996.

"That it was stolen property. That it was two crazy, naked people in love. I mean, we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see," she says. "I've not seen it to this day. It was very hurtful."

The interview will cover everything from Anderson's childhood to her life today. She'll discuss the "pivotal moments" of her childhood; her allegedly abusive father; being sexually abused by a babysitter, whom she calls "a female predator;" and being raped twice, first at age 12 and again at age 14.

"The whole point is not keeping those secrets, or those things buried," she says.

After Anderson made it through those years, she became a household name thanks to her Playboy covers and her starring role on Baywatch. It was amid that fame that her and Lee's sex tape was stolen and released.

At the time, Anderson says she focused on her and Lee's children -- Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan Jagger, 25 -- in order to carry on.

"I was a mother. That saved me," she says. "You know, if I wasn't a mom, I don't think I would've survived."

Today, she's far from the Hollywood lights and living in a remote home on Vancouver Island.

"I feel like I've left here, did something crazy and came back in one piece," she says. "Like I said, I don't know what I'm capable of. I still don't know, but I think that was the beginning… all the rest of it, it's behind me. I feel like I'm in a really good place."

EXCLUSIVE: @pamelaanderson, who is sharing her story in an upcoming memoir, “Love, Pamela,” and companion Netflix documentary, is opening up to @jimaxelrod about the notorious sex tape and the leak she calls “hurtful,” this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hBfoVyFffO — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 12, 2023

Anderson's full interview will air Sunday, Jan. 15 on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.