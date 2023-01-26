Pamela Anderson Reveals When She Realized Kid Rock Was Not the One -- and Where She Stands With Ex Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson knew right away that things weren't going to work out with Kid Rock. Ahead of the release of her memoir, the 55-year-old actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed how she knew her marriage to the 52-year-old singer wouldn't last.

Kid Rock was Anderson's second husband. She was first wed to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 26. After Lee and Anderson called it quits in 1998, she married Kid Rock in 2006. The pair split the next year. Anderson noted that she knew things wouldn't work out with Kid Rock "right when I got married."

"Tommy and I... had this incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it's like, 'Oh, it's not this incredible connection, it's just something else,'" Anderson said. "Then I slowly try to find my way out."

As for why she decided to go ahead with the marriage anyway, Anderson explained, "I was putting people in my life to kind of numb some of the pain and be with someone."

"I don't think I ever gave myself a chance to have another relationship after that that was of any value," she said of life after her divorce from Lee. "It was more trying to put a family unit back together, but I wasn't really in love. I just was going through the motions and then realizing… there's just nothing like I had with Tommy."

When it comes to what she had with Lee, Anderson described it as "really a heightened kind of romantic beginning."

"That's every girl's fantasy -- to be worshipped like that," she said. "I always felt like romantic love might not be sustainable, so if you want to have that kind of love affair, it's just going to have a season. It's not going to last forever."

Though their marriage didn't work out, Anderson said her relationship with Lee had "more good times than bad."

"I wouldn't do it any other way," she said. "It was just this wild, wild ride and I made it home in one piece."

Today, Lee is married to Brittany Furlan, with whom he tied the knot in 2019.

"He's married and happy and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," Anderson said. "I respect their relationship and [am] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."

As for her romantic life, Anderson has been married to five men, most recently to Dan Hayhurst.

"This last year I've been alone, and it's been a really incredible year for me. Just kind of going through, looking back, and reflecting on everything… it's been good," she said. "... You have to be able to be alone too before you can be with somebody else, so I feel like I'm just kind of growing up right now. It's taken a long time."

All of that and more will be explored in Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela, and her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, both of which are due out Jan. 31. Watch the video below for more on Anderson.