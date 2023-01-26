Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her

Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” Anderson writes (per Variety). “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even.”

“I laughed uncomfortably,” she adds.

When ET reached out for comment, Allen denied Anderson's claim, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

Variety follows up with Anderson's claim in its new cover story, noting that the Baywatch alum texted writer Tatiana Siegel about the alleged moment with Allen, offering an explanation for his alleged behavior.

"Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world," Anderson said via text.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the first two seasons of Home Improvement, which starred Allen in one of his most memorable roles as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor.

In 2018, Anderson made headlines in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia for criticizing the #MeToo movement.

“I think this feminism can go too far,” she said at the time. “I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyzes men.”

“I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me,” Anderson added. “I’m sorry, I’ll probably get killed for saying that.”

Allen's on-screen wife, Patricia Richardson, also spoke out after an old blooper surfaced from the Home Improvement set of Allen dressed in a kilt flashing her.

"People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there," Richardson recently told ET. "I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts."

Love, Pamela is set to be released on Jan. 31. In addition to the memoir, the mother of two is also preparing for fans to see a new side of her story in a Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, which also debuts on Jan. 31.