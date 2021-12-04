Paris Hilton Congratulates Lindsay Lohan on Engagement, Opens Up About 'Holy Trinity' Photo

Paris Hilton is breaking her silence on Lindsay Lohan's engagement, and the hotel heiress couldn't be happier for the Mean Girls star.

Hilton, currently on week two of her tropical honeymoon with new husband Carter Reum, dropped the latest episode of her This is Paris podcast on Friday and congratulated Lohan. Hilton also reminisced about the iconic "Holy Trinity" photo that included Britney Spears.

First, Lohan's engagement to Bader Shammas. "I also just saw that Lindsey got engaged," said the 40-year-old DJ on the podcast. "And I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

The "differences in the past" reached a boiling point in December 2017 after Hilton told MTV News Australia that Lohan essentially crashed Hilton and Spears' girls night out.

Hilton at the time threw shade at Lohan, telling the outlet, "It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got it. She wasn't invited." In a very Mean Girls moment, Hilton later added, "She wasn't on the list."

Fast forward to now, and Hilton's changed her tune. While walking down memory lane, Hilton was in awe of how far they've all come along in the 15 years since the famous photo was snapped outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006.

Hilton took to Instagram and wrote in her caption, "Wow, I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since this #iconic photo was snapped, and we were dubbed the #HolyTrinity of the 2000’s.✨ So much has happened since that night and on today’s @ThisIsParisPodcast, I’m recording from my Honeymoon to talk about my 3 day wedding, relive some past memories and so much more." She also included the hashtags FlashbackFriday and #ThatsHot.

On the podcast, Hilton added, "Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married. Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we've grown up."

Spears also recently celebrated her 40th birthday post-conservatorship. Hilton marked the occasion by posting a series of throwback photos. The touching tribute included the caption, "Happy Birthday @BritneySpears! So many magical memories with you! You are beautiful, fun, kind and such a light in this world! I'm so proud of you.

"You are so strong and have overcome so much this year! I'm so excited for this next chapter for you celebrating your freedom and your upcoming marriage! You deserve all the happiness in the world. Can't wait to see you as a gorgeous Bride! Love you #BirthdayGirl."