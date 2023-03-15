Paris Hilton on Her 'Therapeutic Experience' Writing a Memoir and Favorite Moments of Motherhood (Exclusive)

Motherhood is really working for Paris Hilton! The new mom spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at a signing for her new book, Paris: The Memoir, at Barnes & Noble Union Station in New York City on Tuesday, and opened up about her favorite moments with her new bundle of joy.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first baby, son Phoenix, in January via surrogate, and the reality star said being a mom has been filled with some truly majestic, memorable moments. "My favorite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life," she gushed.

Fans will get a chance to share some of those magic moments with Hilton when the second season of her reality series, Paris in Love, drops later this year.

"They have been filming for several months now," Hilton said of the production team. "So they've captured everything."

Hilton said she hopes that one day, her son will proudly reflect on her candidness and vulnerability in her new book, Paris: The Memoir, which details many of the dramatic highs and lows in her famous, well-documented life.

"This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there," Hilton said of writing her life's story. "[There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible."

"I feel incredibly empowered [after writing this book], and to read everything that I went through and how resilient and brave I am," the new mom added. "My documentary, This Is Paris, was the first time that I was vulnerable and spoke about so many things that I went through, and in the past two and a half years, just how much impact it's made on others and helping change laws and really just being the hero that I always needed when I was a little girl. I couldn't be prouder."

"I have lived such a full and exciting life, so the book has it all. Everything that I went through in life, but also the really great times," Hilton shared. "And I know that Phoenix would be proud of his mom and how strong she is. And also just letting others know that they're not alone and feeling comfortable telling their stories -- I think there is just so much power in coming forward with your truth."

"The media has controlled my narrative for over two decades and nobody knew the true story, so I just felt like it was time to really say what's true," she asserted.

Paris: The Memoir is available now.