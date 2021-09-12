Paris Hilton Reacts to Britney Spears' Engagement News (Exclusive)

"That makes me so happy!" Hilton marveled, after explaining that she hadn't yet heard the joyful news. "I just wish her all the love and happiness in the world. She deserves it."

Hilton, who is gearing up for and planning her own wedding to fiancé Carter Reum, also addressed the possibility of teaming up with Spears for some mutual wedding planning.

"Good idea, yes! I need all the help I can get," she said with a smile.

Hilton also reflected on what she is looking forward to telling Spears the next time they get a chance to speak: "Just how happy I am for her and proud I am for her using her voice and standing up for herself, and really just turning her pain into a purpose."

Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Spears revealed the news of her engagement Sunday afternoon, sharing a video of herself and longtime love Sam Asghari happily showing off her engagement ring.

"Look at that. Do you like it?" Asghari asked in the video, before Spears excitedly yelled back, ""Yes!"

"I can’t f**king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney captioned the post, as fans shared their well wishes for the couple in the comments.

Amid the singer's lengthy, high-profile conservatorship battle, Hilton has been an outspoken supporter and advocate for Spears. Check out the video below for more on their relationship in recent months.