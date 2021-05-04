Paris Hilton Says Her 'Stop Being Poor' Shirt Was Photoshopped

Paris Hilton is setting the record straight on a long-standing internet rumor. The 40-year-old DJ and heiress took to TikTok to shut down an old, doctored image of herself out partying and seemingly wearing a shirt that reads, "Stop Being Poor."

"So there's this photo online of me. I'm sure you've seen it," Hilton begins the clip, talking in present day with the edited image behind her. "I never wore that shirt. This was completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real, but that's not the truth."

Turns out, the real shirt reads, "Stop Being Desperate."

"Don't believe everything you read," Hilton teases, smiling.

She captioned the clip, "Debunking the #STOPBEINGPOOR myth. 🙅🏼‍♀️😹 Don’t believe everything you read. 😏 #greenscreen #Iconic 👑"

Christina Elliott/FilmMagic

In fact, the original images came from a 2005 fashion show for Paris' sister Nicky Hilton's clothing line, which took place in Las Vegas.