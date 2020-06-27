Paris Jackson Shares Fears That She'll Always Be in the Shadow of Her Father Michael Jackson (Exclusive)

Paris Jackson is getting candid about the pressures of being the daughter of the late Michael Jackson.

In this exclusive clip from her upcoming Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn -- which follows the launch of her and Gabriel's band, The Soundflowers, and premieres on Tuesday -- 22-year-old Paris talks about her struggles when it comes to overcoming her insecurities of living under the shadow of Jackson's legacy.

In footage of Paris singing and playing guitar in a recording studio, she tells vocal coach Mauli B. that she's having trouble fully letting herself go when performing and not worrying about how she sounds. She admits that it's "pressure" and "shadows" that's stopping her from getting to that next level.

"As a teenager, I wouldn't really allow myself to be a musician, if that makes sense," she tells cameras. "I played guitar and I sang, and I wrote songs from a young age, but it wasn't until I met Gabe that I started calling myself a musician."

In Paris' highly anticipated new series, she and Gabriel -- whom she's been dating since last March -- talk about topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more. There will also be home videos and photos featured in the series.

"It feels good to know that people will hear our music and see me as I am," Paris says about her new project. "This is the first opportunity I've been able to share my journey in my own way."

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn will premiere on Facebook Watch on Tuesday, June 30, at 6 a.m. ET and will continue airing new episodes every Tuesday until its finale on Aug. 4.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Paris' brother, 23-year-old Prince Jackson, in April, and he talked about giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic and the charitable spirit instilled in him by his father.

"I would like to think that [my dad would] be very proud, because I think this was one of his main goals -- not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness, but to see it enacted in his kids," Prince shared. "As a father, I think that's what you want to do when you raise kids. You're preparing them for the world and the type of person they're going to be."

"I'm very grateful that I have this feeling that it's this collaborative ecosystem -- we all need to help each other -- and that came from the way that he raised us," he continued. "I was very fortunate to have him as a father. I had a lot of unique experiences growing up, and what I'm trying to do with my platform and the non-profit or the charity organization is to share those experiences."

