Paris Jackson to Play Jesus in Upcoming Bella Thorne Movie 'Habit': See the Pic

Paris Jackson has an interesting new role to add to her resume.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the 22-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has been cast as Jesus in the upcoming film Habit, which also stars 22-year-old Bella Thorne and 54-year-old Gavin Rossdale. According to a press release, the film is about "a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish" who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun. Thorne is listed as one of the executive producers of the film.

The release date of the film has yet to be announced, though it's now in post-production. The movie is directed by Janell Shirtcliff, and the script is written by Shirtcliff and Suki Kaiser.

In a picture released, Paris rocks a nose ring and wears her hair in a messy brown bob.

Janell Shirtcliff

Jackson has acted before, most notably in MTV's Scream: Resurrection last year. She also models and is in a band, The Sunflowers, with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn. In August, a source close to Jackson told ET the two were not engaged despite them wearing matching rings while posing on the red carpet together at The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere in Hollywood.

"They are very serious but they're young and just enjoying each other’s time as girlfriend and boyfriend right now," the source said at the time.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Thorne last month about being on season 3 of The Masked Singer and she revealed what songs she wanted to perform if she hadn't been unmasked in week eight.

"The next song was going to be 'Changes' by xxxtentacion," she shared. "I was going to do 'The Climb' by Miley Cyrus... I f**king love 'The Climb,' man."

Watch the video below for more: