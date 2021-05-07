Patricia Heaton Reveals Which TV Husband Is a Better Kisser

Patricia Heaton is spilling the tea!

The actress made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, where she revealed which of her TV husbands was the better kisser. The moment occurred while she and Drew Barrymore played "The Heat is On."

"We're going to start out mild, but then the questions keep getting hotter and spicier. I think some flames are going to come up," Barrymore said, sharing that this was the first time she was doing the segment. "The heat is on!"

After answering a series of burning questions, Barrymore then asked the spiciest, "Which of your TV husbands is a better kisser, Ray Romano or Neil Flynn?"

Heaton co-starred with Romano on Everybody Loves Raymond for nine seasons from 1996 to 2005. She then worked with Flynn on The Middle, also for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018.

"I would say, let me put it this way, because Ray is also married for a very long time, I'll give it to Ray," she said. "He's got a lot of practice."

During the segment, Heaton also revealed that she smoked bad pot in the '70s, that she sings the entire musical score from Sweeney Todd in the shower, and that she no-so-secretly stalks James Van Der Beek and "his five glorious children" on social media.

Meanwhile back in late 2020, Heaton virtually reunited with Romano and their Everybody Loves Raymond cast.

"It was a great opportunity for us to get together," Heaton told ET at the time. "Ray usually has a Labor Day party, every year since Raymond started where we come together. By the way, every show that he's been on since, those people come to the party."

