Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Gets a Mini Chanel Purse for Her Second Birthday

Sterling Mahomes is already a fashionista! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' oldest child turned two on Monday, and in addition to her "Sweet Dreams"-themed birthday party, she also received a gift that many style savvy adults probably have on their wish lists!

Sterling's proud mom posted to her Instagram Story the moment the toddler opened up her Chanel gift box -- with the help of her dad -- and held up her new present: a black mini Chanel bag!

Instagram

Instagram

This lavish gift was only the beginning! Sterling's parents threw their new 2-year-old a big party, complete with lots of snacks, games and cuddles. Sterling's 2-month-old brother, Bronze, was also at the bash.

Both of Sterling's parents posted pics and videos of their oldest child enjoying her big day, with the 27-year-old NFL pro sharing on Instagram, "My ❤️ Happy 2nd birthday!"

Brittany also shared sweet pics from the party, writing, "My baby girl is a whole 2 years old! I can’t even believe it. These have been some of the best years of my life being your mama Sterling Skye! You make everyday a good day! 💗✨ -- Now please stop growing up😭😭😭."

It's been a big month for the Mahomes family. Patrick and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, recently beat the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl -- and the quarterback's family was there to celebrate with him.

To commemorate the victory, the Mahomes crew went to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, marking the first time Sterling and Bronze had ever been there.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the happy parents posted.

