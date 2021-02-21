Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Welcome First Child

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are parents! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée have welcomed their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of their baby girl resting on Matthews' chest. The new mom's necklace reads "Sterling," the name they decided to give their daughter.

"Sterling Skye Mahomes👸🏼2/20/21 6lbs 11oz💕," Matthews wrote alongside the snap. Mahomes' post was nearly identical.

Fans and friends congratulated the couple in the comments, sharing their excitement over Mahomes and Matthews' new addition.

Mahomes, 25, and Matthews, also 25, have been dating since they were teenagers, and announced their engagement on Sept. 1, 2020. Later that month, the couple shared that they were expecting a baby, and in October, they revealed that they were expecting a little girl.

It's been an eventful time for the two, as Mahomes competed with the Chiefs at the Super Bowl LV. Though the team came up short, losing 31-9 against Tom Brady and the Bucs, Matthews expressed her support for her fiancé on social media.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does!," she tweeted on Feb. 7, referring to Mahomes by his jersey number. "Now let’s have a baby!"

