Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Are Expecting Their First Child

Patrick Mahomes is having quite a year!

The Kansas City City Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced on Tuesday -- fresh off of Mahomes' primetime Monday Night Football win over the Baltimore Ravens -- that they are expecting their first child.

Matthews shared a snap of the happy parents-to-be posing with their sonogram photo on Instagram, with the caption, "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️." Mahomes shared a shot from the same set with a simple red heart emoji.

The longtime couple, both 25, who have been dating since they were teenagers, announced their engagement earlier this month, when Mahomes surprised Matthews with an epic proposal -- and a huge engagement ring -- on the same day he and his Chiefs teammates received their Super Bowl championship rings.

"Ring SZN," he captioned a photo from the special day, adding a kissing face emoji and tagging his ladylove.

Matthews shared photos of the stunning floral arrangement and romantic scene that she was surprised with on her own Instagram Story, writing, "My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special. Couldn't imagine this day being anymore perfect."

Mahomes and Matthews met at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and went to prom together in 2013. The couple lives in Kansas City and share two dogs together, a pit bull named Steel and a Cane Corso named Silver.

