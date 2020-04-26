Paul Rudd, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus & More Self-Isolating Stars Take Part in 2nd 'Saturday Night Live: At Home'

If you're a celebrity who's stuck at home and looking for something to do to kill time, shooting a sketch for Saturday Night Live: At Home must sound like a fun chance to break up the tedium of self-isolation.

For SNL's second remote, pre-taped special, the show brought along more star power in one episode than almost any in recent memory for a slew of random cameos and fun guest appearances in different sketches.

Brad Pitt made a big splash in this week's "Cold Open," playing Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the primary members of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce. Then, Adam Sandler recorded some verses for a truly catch quarantine tune from Pete Davisdson, and those were just a few of the biggest names to join in on the fun.

From Paul Rudd playing himself having an awkward FaceTime chat with a weird cousin to Bad Bunny playing a man who sells giant cooking pots, to fleeting, non-speaking appearances from a number of superstars, here's a look at SNL's biggest celeb cameos of the night.

"FaceTime with Rudd" (Featuring Paul Rudd)

The Ant-Man star, sporting a well-kemp quarantine beard, plays himself as he has a FaceTime conversation with Cousin Mandy (Heidi Gardner). Rudd tries to keep his cool as his clearly jealous and childish cousin pokes fun at his career while also flaunting her disregard for social distancing.



"Big Papi Cooking Show" (Featuring Bad Bunny)

David "Big Papi" Ortiz (Kenan Thompson) shows fans how to cook a "big Dominican lunch" while stuck at home, using only what you have in your panty (i.e. a dozen different kinds of meats including ham, monkey hands and dolphin tongue). The baseball star explains that, to cook this giant meal, you'll need a giant pot. And for that, Big Papi suggests calling "my Puerto Rican cousin," Big Bunny (Bad Bunny).



"Miley Cyrus: Wish You Were Here"

Miley Cyrus served at this week's musical guest, and she performed a particularly meaningful cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" from in front of a fire pit at her home.



"What Up With That: At Home": Featuring Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Jason Sudeikis & Fred Armisen)

The singing, dancing, often distracted talk show host Diondre Cole (Thompson) hosts a remote version of his program with Barkley and Khaled as guests. Meanwhile, Sudeikis and Armisen returned to reprise their characters as the Running Man and the show's sax player, respectively.



"Dr. Anthony Fauci Cold Open" (Featuring Brad Pitt)

The esteemed immunologist (played by Pitt in his first SNL appearance in two decades), clarifies (and refutes) remarks made by President Trump regarding the coronavirus.



"Stuck In the House" (Featuring Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and Many Others!)

Pete Davidson's latest song, shot in his home where he's self-isolating with his mom and sister, is a hilariously relatable tune about the challenges of quarantine. Sandler jumps on the track for the second half and we get a look at his home life as well. Even Sandler's longtime friend and former SNL co-star Rob Schneider makes a brief cameo. In fact, in one shot when Davidson sings "I miss my friends and they miss me too," we see a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of a zoom chat with a dozen people, including Nathan Fillion, Tan France, Judd Apatow and John Mulaney, among others, just sadly waving at Davidson for about 2 seconds.

