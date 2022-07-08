Paul Rudd Befriends Middle Schooler After Classmates Refuse to Sign His Yearbook

Forget the Sexiest Man Alive title. Paul Rudd's the Kindest Man Alive.

The Ant-Man star earned the distinction after he befriended a 12-year-old boy from Colorado named Brody, whose story in TODAY Parents struck a chord with the actor after he found out that nobody wanted to sign his yearbook. Brody's mother, Cassandra Ridder, told the outlet that the boy was brought to tears when only two teachers wrote a message on the yearbook and two other students only signed their names. Cassandra said the rest of the class refused to sign it.

So, she took to social media and shared that her heart broke after she saw that Brody had written a note to himself in the yearbook that read, "I hope you make some more friends." Brody signed his own name to it. As for why his 6th grade classmates refused to sign the yearbook, Cassandra has a theory.

"He's super intellectual and the kids in his age group have trouble relating to him," she explained. She also noted that Brody gets teased because "his ears stick out" and he's "extremely thin." She added that "he cries to me pretty much every day."

After posting the story on the school's Facebook page, a throng of students at the same school, ranging from 8th grade to 11th grade, decided to take action and sign his yearbook. Some of those students also shared their phone numbers with Brody, who would later describe that day as the best day of his life.

Not long after the story was published, Rudd came across the story, and he stepped up, too. Cassandra told TODAY that Rudd had a FaceTime call with Brody last week. She said that, at first, Brody had no idea who he was FaceTiming with.

"Then Paul was like, 'You probably know me as Ant-Man. And Brody goes, 'Oh my gosh! This is so cool,'" Cassandra said.

Following that FaceTime call, Rudd sent Brody a care package that included a note that read, "It was great talking to you the other day. It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better." Rudd added, "There are so many people that love you. And think you're the coolest kid there is. Me being one of them!"

Rudd also sent along an Ant-Man helmet and signed it, "For my good friend Brody when he takes over the world."