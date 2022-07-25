Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dead at 83

Paul Sorvino has died. In a press release, Paul's publicist, Roger Neal, announced that the actor died Monday morning with his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, by his side. He was 83.

"Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," Dee Dee, who married Paul in 2014, said in a statement, through her late husband's publicist.

Sorvino died from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years, according to the press release.

Born April 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, Sorvino started his career as an advertising copywriter, before attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and deciding to go into theater. He made his Broadway debut in Bajour in 1964.

Six years later, he appeared in his first film, Where's Poppa?. Throughout his career he appeared in such films as Goodfellas, Nixon, Dick Tracy, The Rocketeer, For the Love of Money, Reds, Oh God, and A Touch of Class, among many others.

Sorvino, an opera singer, writer, renowned sculptor and TV star, returned to Broadway throughout his career. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance in That Championship Season, and later reprised his role in a film version of the play.

“Terrific actor, very sensitive man," his Goodfellas co-star, Joe Pesci, said in a statement. "I’m sure I’m not the only person that will miss him!🙏.”

Sorvino will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, in the Garden of Legends, the same area as Rudolph Valentino, Mickey Rooney, and Burt Reynolds, among others.

Sorvino is survived by his wife, his three adult children -- Mira, Amanda and Michael -- and five grandchildren.

His passing comes two months after his Goodfellas co-star, Ray Liotta, died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic. The actor was 67 years old.