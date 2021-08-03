Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Makes Runway Debut in Givenchy Fashion Show

Meadow Walker just made her runway debut!

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of herself modeling in the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show. Meadow stunned during her appearance in Paris, rocking an oversized black blazer with a matching skirt, heels and tights.

"Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21," she captioned the video. "Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting."

"Thank you to everyone involved," she added. "Endless gratitude and love for you all."

"Opening Givenchy FW21," a second post read. "THANK YOU

Vogue magazine also shared a clip to their own Instagram account, which featured Meadow giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her runway debut. Watch below:

Meadow's big moment comes three months after the seven-year anniversary of her father's tragic death. "Silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow wrote in a tribute post shared to Instagram at the time. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping."

Earlier this year, Meadow also shared a never-before-seen video of the Fast and the Furious star via social media. In the brief clip, Meadow could be seen opening the door to her dad's room and surprising him with a loud, "Hi!" which caused him to burst into laughter as she wished him a happy birthday.

"You just scared the hell outta me!" Paul said with a laugh in the clip, before hugging his daughter. Hear more in the video below.