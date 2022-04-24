Paulina Gretzky Marries Dustin Johnson During Tennessee Wedding Ceremony

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are married! According to multiple reports, the pro golfer and model-actress tied the knot at Tennessee's luxurious Blackberry Farm, roughly three hours outside of Nashville, Saturday.

Gretzky, who shares two kids with Johnson, Tatum, 7 and River, 4, reportedly walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Vera Wang -- which she hinted at in an April 2021 Instagram photo, in which she posed alongside and thanked the fashion designer.

Gretzky and Johnson’s wedding festivities kicked off Thursday, with an intimate dinner party. Guests later took snaps in a photo booth, all of which were marked with the newlyweds’ names and their wedding date.

While Gretzky has kept most of the details surrounding their big day under wraps, she did take to her Instagram Story to share a few pics from their nuptials, including a sweet, handwritten note from her husband-to-be.

"Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you," he wrote on a piece of paper which featured Blackberry Farm's letterhead. "I love you to the moon and back. xo, Dustin."

Gretzky also shared a pic of the decadent white and gold table setting at the reception as well as a snap of a delicious ice cream sundae she enjoyed during the luxe affair.

Bravo's Paige DeSorbo, her boyfriend Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Hannah Selleck -- Tom Selleck's daughter -- were among the guests, as seen in photos and videos shared to Instagram.

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, the 33-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, began dating in early 2013 before announcing their engagement that summer.

The pair welcomed their son Tatum, in 2014, followed by River in 2017.

During an appearance on the Pillows & Beer podcast in May 2021, Gretzky shared the reason behind the couple's long engagement.

"I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things," she said at the time. "I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly."