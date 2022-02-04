Peacock Reveals First Look at Their Full Slate of Star-Studded New and Returning Shows of 2022

Peacock is bringing some serious star power to its platform, and TV fans got a look at some of the best the streaming service will soon have to offer.

The streamer revealed a first-look teaser giving a tantalizing glimpse of all the shows that will soon be available to subscribers, featuring some of TV's biggest names.

From Kate McKinnon's Carole Baskin facing off against John Cameron Mitchell's Joe Exotic in the hotly anticipated Joe Vs Carole, to Craig Robinson's snake-hunting hero in Killing It, to Emmy Rossum's shocking transformation in the biographical series Angelyne, it seems that Peacock is looking to gain ground in the battle of the streaming services this year.

Peacock also released a full list of all the shows slated to debut in 2022, including those with already announced release dates, and a slew of others set to bow later in the year.

Wolf Like Me, starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher, is available to stream now.

Bel-Air -- the much talked-about hour-long drama reimagining of the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air -- premieres on Feb. 13.

The launch of Joe Vs Carole follows on Mar. 3, while Bust Down -- starring Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd -- debuts on March 10.

Finally, Killing It is set to premiere on April 10.

Additionally, Peacock will soon be launching Angelyne, the apocalyptic thriller Last Light (starring Matthew Fox), the TV series sequels Pitch Perfect, Vampire Academy and The Best Man: The Final Chapter, and the second seasons of Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls.

Additional new series coming this year include a new reimagining of Queer As Folk, as well as the crime drama The Missing, and the cybersecurity-based political drama The Undeclared War, starring Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance.