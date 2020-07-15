Peacock Streaming Guide: The Best Movies & TV Shows, How to Watch Free and More

Peacock has entered the streaming game. The Comcast-owned NBCUniversal launched its streaming platform, Peacock, on Wednesday, with something for everyone: From originals like Brave New World and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home to comfort food like The Office (in January 2021) andParks and Recreation.

The service is already available to Xfinity customers, but new customers can choose from three options: a free tier or two paid tiers called Peacock Premium. The free tier will provide access to a limited, ad-supported version of Peacock and customers will only be able to stream select episodes of Peacock originals and roughly half the library. In the two paid tiers, Peacock Premium, customers can spend $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year for ad-supported access to everything on Peacock or upgrade to ad-free for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Peacock is the last major service to join the growing number of streaming options, which already includes the Warner Media-owned HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and more.

Intended to launch with the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics (before the Games were postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus), Peacock's launch instead focused on its deep catalogue of content -- 20,000 hours worth of classic titles including full runs of Downton Abbey, Friday Night Lights, The Office and Parks and Rec -- as well as new originals that will be available to stream on its first day. (With more to come, including the upcoming Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster sequel series.)

From original movies to anticipated series, here's what you need to know about the Peacock slate coming this year and beyond.

Brave New World

Based on Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel, the star-studded series brings to life a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability. But all that is disrupted when Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) vacation in the Savage Lands and encounter John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Hour-long series (9 episodes)

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dule Hill) are back! The second Psych movie kicks off when Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed by a mysterious culprit in a sting operation gone wrong and left for dead. Shawn and Gus return to their old stomping grounds in Santa Barbara to be by Lassie’s side as he recovers from a stroke. The duo, in all their tomfoolery, find themselves secretly untangling a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their significant others or the perks of living in the Bay Area. But, as they soon discover, what they uncover will change the course of their relationship forever.

"From the very beginning, we all clicked so fast and we were having such a good time and work was so fun," series star Maggie Lawson told ET of the success of the franchise. "The one thing we all hoped for and prayed for was that that transferred and that people could feel that and see that when we were working together. I think that is hopefully what has happened. Plus, we love and really appreciate the Psych-Os so much. They're like a part of the team. They're the reason we’re making these movies."

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Two-hour movie

The Capture

The British conspiracy thriller examines the world of fake news and the capabilities of intelligence services through the eyes of a soldier, Shaun Emery (Callum Turner), whose conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned allowing him to return to his family in London. The rest of the cast includes Holliday Grainger as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey as well as Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, Laura Haddock, Lia Williams, Sophia Brown and Paul Ritter.

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Hour-long series (6 episodes)

Intelligence

The workplace comedy starring David Schwimmer is set in the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters, which is described as "a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop."

"I thought the idea was hugely original. Setting this workplace comedy against the backdrop of high-stakes national security, cybercrime and cyberterrorism," Schwimmer told ET. "But mostly to play this guy who is emblematic of so much that I feel is wrong with people in power today. This arrogant, pompous, narcissistic, ignorant American, ultra-patriotic [guy] -- mostly 'cause he's never been out of the country and doesn't speak anything but English... If you've seen the show, you know he's racist, homophobic, sexist, he's a bull in a china shop and full of self-belief. But what he lacks in intelligence, he makes up for in confidence."

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Half-hour series (6 episodes)

In Deep With Ryan Lochte

After finding himself at the center of a scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte, now a 35-year-old husband and father of two, is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago.

"There's a lot of people out there that have a different perception of who I really am," Lochte told ET of why he signed on for In Deep. "I want to set the record straight and I want people to see how I've grown up, how I've matured and the person I am today."

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Documentary

Lost Speedways With Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., this racing series revisits speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned and overtaken by nature with legends of the sport joining as guests along the way.

"I thought one day, probably about 12 years ago, I need to find race tracks that are abandoned. I started creating my own map documenting and noting the locations of as many tracks as I can find and I got up to about 300-plus race tracks that are on this map," Earnhardt Jr. told ET. "I found a friend of mine who is doing the same exact thing over the last decade. We combined our maps together to over 600 different locations and race tracks... I thought, 'Man, let's do a TV show about some of these tracks. Let's go!'"

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Reality series

Saved by the Bell

When California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state -- including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality in this comedy inspired by the classic late '80s/early '90s sitcom of the same name. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley return to reprise their Saved by the Bell characters.

Premiere date: TBD

Format: Half-hour comedy

Punky Brewster

In this continuation of the iconic '80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Premiere date: TBD

Format: Half-hour comedy

Curious George

First introduced to the world of children's literature over 75 years ago, Curious George was created by Margret and H.A. Rey. The iconic 1941 character and beloved children’s classic is back with an all-new animated series that follows the adventures of everyone’s favorite monkey and his insatiable curiosity.

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Half-hour animated series

Cleopatra in Space

The Dreamworks animated series tells the comedic adventures of Cleopatra’s untold teenage years as she’s transported 30,000 years into the future to discover a planet ruled by talking cats.

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Half-hour animated series

Where’s Waldo?

Twelve-year-old Waldo and his best friend, Wenda, are two curious travelers who circle the globe as members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society while celebrating worldly cultures and solving problems along the way.

Premiere date: Wednesday, July 15

Format: Half-hour animated series

