Pedro Pascal Celebrates Sister Lux After She Comes Out as a Transgender Woman

Pedro Pascal is sending love to his sister Lux as she comes out as a trans woman. Lux, 28, publicly came out in the new issue of Ya magazine, and Pedro proudly celebrated her on social media.

"Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux," Pascal wrote in Spanish alongside Lux's stunning magazine cover. His message translates to, "my sister, my heart, our Lux."

Lux opened up about her transition for the first time in the magazine, and shared that she started receiving hormone treatment in July. She may soon be following in her brother's famous footsteps, as she's now studying acting at Juilliard in New York City.

"My transition has been something that's very natural for everyone in my family," Lux said in the feature, translated from Spanish. "It's almost something that they expected to happen."

Lux added that Pedro, 45, was an "important part" of her transition. "He's also an artist and has served as a guide for me," she shared. "He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity."

When she came out to her brother, Lux remembered Pedro asking her how she felt. She told him she was happy, and he congratulated her, telling her, "Perfect, this is incredible."

Lux previously came out as nonbinary to her family, but later realized she identified as a woman.

"Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me," she shared, "but I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society."