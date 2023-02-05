Pedro Pascal Gives Mario Kart the 'Last of Us' Treatment in 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch

Though many fans of HBO's hit new series The Last of Us expected star Pedro Pascal to do a more traditional spoof of the show while hosting this week's Saturday Night Live, the 47-year-old actor took things in a different direction.

Noting that The Last of Us is based off of a popular video game, the NBC sketch comedy show took another video game and turned it into "a prestige dystopian" drama: Mario Kart.

Pascal portrayed a down-on-his-luck Mario, gruffly declaring "It's a-me, Mario" as he agrees to smuggle Princess Peach (Chloe Fineman) to Rainbow Road.

The two encounter villain Bowser (Kenan Thomson), ally Luigi (Mikey Day), as well as Yoshi (Bowen Yang) and Toad (Marcello Hernández). As the video game characters travel through a dystopian world, reviews are hilariously narrated.

"'HBO picked the wrong game to do this with' raves Variety," the narrator quips. "'Yeah, this ain't it,' adds The New York Times."

In one funny moment, Mario is seen eating the game's red mushrooms.

"You eat that poison?" Princess Peach asks, horrified.

"It makes me feel big, OK? I need to feel big!" Mario screams back.

In real life, The Last of Us has been renewed for season 2 on HBO. Meanwhile, Super Mario Bros. is being made into an animated movie starring Chris Pratt as Mario.

Ahead of the season 48 episode, Pascal had some fun prepping for the show, posting a video of himself and one of his show's monsters -- a Clicker -- dancing to Latto's "Big D**k Energy."