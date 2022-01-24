Peloton Reacts to Another TV Character Having a Heart Attack on a Stationary Bike

Peloton has entered the television chat -- again. Sunday’s season 6 premiere episode of Showtime’s Billions saw Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile) having a heart attack after a ride on a Peloton bike. After the show aired, the fitness brand released a statement clearing the bike and brand of any blame.

“We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment,” the brand wrote on Twitter.

“As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives,” the statement added. Fortunately, for fans of Billions, Wags lived to do another ride -- and reference the television character who unfortunately did not, Mr. Big on And Just Like That.

“I’m not going out like Mr. Big,” Wags shouted.

We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment. As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives. — Peloton (@onepeloton) January 23, 2022

Fans may remember the premiere episode of the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, ended with John James “Mr. Big” Preston (Chris Noth) suffering a fatal heart attack, after completing his 1000th ride on a Peloton bike with his favorite instructor, Allegra.

After the shocking death, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council, released a statement on behalf of the brand. “I’m sure Sex and the City fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” said Dr. Steinbaum, before adding that she doesn't blame Big's death on his vigorous Peloton workout.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6," she continued. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Shortly after the incident, the brand released a commercial -- which they have since pulled -- starring Noth and Jess King, the real-life instructor who played Allegra, declaring, "And just like that...he's alive."