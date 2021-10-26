Penn Badgley on If Cardi B Will Be on 'You' Season 4

Penn Badgley is discussing Cardi B's chances of appearing on You. Days after the actor and rapper had a hilarious Twitter exchange, Penn opened up about the possibility of Cardi appearing on the recently announced fourth season of his Netflix series.

"I don't know. I definitely can't say," Penn said on Jimmy Kimmel Live of the chances of Cardi appearing on the show. "But there is actually, I believe this is true, there's an actual change.org petition. Changing the world, you know?"

When the host pressed the actor on if he didn't know or couldn't reveal a potential Cardi appearance, Penn clarified, "I can't say because I don't know. I actually don't know. I'm not being coy."

The unlikely friendship between the pair began when Penn praised Cardi for the "authentic relationship" she has with her fans online. Cardi was made aware of the mention and excitedly retweeted a clip of the moment.

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo, like, I'm famous famous," she wrote.

Penn saw Cardi's post, and quote tweeted it, writing simply, "I -." On Kimmel, Penn clarified his brief response. "That's what the kids say," he quipped. "... What does one say when Cardi [does that]?"

The duo continued their online interaction by changing their profile pics to ones of each other, before Netflix got in on the fun, changing their Twitter bio to read, "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in season 4 of You!"

Cardi seemed to like the idea, taking a screenshot of the streaming service's new bio and pitching a plot for herself in the voice of Penn's character, Joe Goldberg.

"So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU Ok finish it off @netflix," she wrote.

When ET spoke with Penn, he teased what could lie ahead for Joe next season.

"It's not up to me because I think I've gotten as far as the viewer will get by the end of this season," he said. "I feel like Joe is a device that's fun to apply to new situations."

Season 3 of You is now streaming on Netflix.