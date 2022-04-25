Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Support His Pal Jon Stewart as He Accepts Mark Twain Prize

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian stepped out for quite the special occasion over the weekend.

On Sunday, the couple was spotted in the audience at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. in honor of Jon Stewart, who was presented this year with the annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

While the pair did not pose on the red carpet at the star-studded event, the Saturday Night Live comedian and reality star were seen in their seats, Kardashian sporting what appeared to be a black textured ensemble. Meanwhile, Davidson opted for a black suit jacket and pants paired with a black T-shirt.

At one point during the ceremony, Davidson -- whom Stewart has referred to as one of his "favorite people" -- took the stage and told the audience, “The most controversial thing [Stewart's] done is be friends with me."

Jon Stewart speaks onstage at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Davidson was not the only star to participate in celebration of Stewart-- Samantha Bee, Steve Carell, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, Ed Helms, Bassem Youssef and Bruce Springsteen were all a part of the ceremony, whether remotely or in person.

ET asked the guest of honor about his impact on comedy and news. "I would not say comedy is necessarily an honorable profession," Stewart said, "but we tried to do it as honorably as we could."