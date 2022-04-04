Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Want to Take Their Relationship to the 'Next Level,' Source Says

Things are getting pretty serious between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The couple, who have been dating since fall 2021, have started making things more official. From Pete branding Kim's name onto his body to Kim taking the romance to Instagram, the two have been inseparable recently.

A source tells ET, "Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level."

The two have faced their fair share of adversity as Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, whom she's in the process of divorcing, has made a series of online attacks against the 41-year-old reality star and her 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian beau. Pete responded to Kanye in a series of texts, which were posted online.

"They are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created," the source adds. "Pete decided to speak out because Kanye's behavior got to a point where he personally felt like he had to stand up for himself as a man and a protector. He is over the negativity that Kanye brought to him and Kim and her family."

The source notes that Pete "bit his tongue" when it came to Kanye for "a long time," but ultimately it got to the point where he felt the need to respond.

"He is hopeful that all this will dissipate in the future," the source adds.

Kim's main priority is her four children with Kanye and she is concerned about the impact his online antics might have on them.

"She is mostly concerned about her kids being privy to hearing about things, and having to potentially experience negativity by extension," the source says. "She just wants everyone to move on, be happy and to co-parent in a healthy way."

Another source previously told ET that "for the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better." It's unclear at this time if Kanye is seeking help at a treatment facility or otherwise.

A rep for Kanye told ET, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."