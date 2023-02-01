Pete Davidson Reveals His Shaved Head During Night Out With Jon Stewart

Pete Davidson unveiled a new hairstyle -- or lack thereof -- during a night out with Jon Stewart on Tuesday.

The two comedians sat beside each other at the New York Knicks game, Davidson noticeably sporting a shaved head.

Elsa/Getty Images

The change in look comes after reports that Davidson removed his Kim Kardashian tattoos amid his new romance with Chase Sui Wonders.

Davidson and Kardashian dated for nine months in 2022, during which Davidson famously added several Kim-themed tattoos to his collection, including the Jasmin and Aladdin tattoo commemorating their first kiss during a Saturday Night Live sketch, and a collarbone tattoo that read "My girl is a lawyer." He also branded his chest with the word "KIM," but all three spots were noticeably clear during a recent Hawaiian vacation with his new romance.

Davidson and Wonders first met as co-stars in the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and were spotted kissing at Universal Studios Hollywood in January. They were seen together in Hawaii later that month.

A source told ET in January that Davidson and Wonders "have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot."

"They're both funny," the source said, "so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural." The source noted Davidson "likes that Chase is down to earth and cool."

In addition to her acting resume, Wonders is a Harvard graduate and alum of the university's publication, The Harvard Lampoon.