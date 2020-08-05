Pete Davidson's Life Story Gets the Judd Apatow Treatment in 'The King of Staten Island' Trailer

The King of Staten Island might just be Pete Davidson's most personal work yet -- and now, we have our first look at the Judd Apatow-directed "comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island."

Davidson stars as Scott, a wannabe tattoo artist who never truly grappled with the death of his firefighter father. (Davidson's own father, firefighter Scott Davidson, died in service on Sept. 11.) When his mother (Marisa Tomei) starts dating another ladderman, he's forced to finally grow up. Watch the trailer above.

Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi, Bel Powley and Maude Apatow also star, the latter playing Davidson's character's younger sister. "You gotta get your sh*t together," she tells him in the trailer. "Time is passing by very quickly!"

"Why do you think I smoke weed all the time?" Scott responds. "So I can slow it down."

Apatow and Davidson appeared together on Thursday's Tonight Show: Home Edition and discussed how their collaboration began. "When we were doing Trainwreck, I asked Amy Schumer, 'Who's funny, who should I know?'" Apatow recalled. "She said, 'The funniest person is this 20-year-old kid, Pete Davidson.'" Davidson ended up cameoing in the movie.

"I was on set for, like, maybe 12 minutes and I met Bill Hader and then, about like a day later, Bill Hader called me and goes, 'I recommended you to Lorne Michaels,'" Davidson said. "Then, I got [Saturday Night Live]! So I blame that -- and everything else that has happened to me since then -- on Bill Hader."

The King of Staten Island was originally set to premiere at SXSW, but following the festival's cancellation and with theaters closed due to the ongoing pandemic, the film is instead arriving on-demand June 12.

