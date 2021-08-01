Peter Gallagher Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast for Recurring Role in Season 18

Grey's Anatomy is getting a new cast member. Peter Gallagher will be joining the long-running medical drama in the show's upcoming 18th season.

Gallagher has been cast as a recurring character in a major arc of the new season, a rep for ABC confirmed to ET on Thursday.

Gallager is set to play Dr. Alan Hamilton, who shares a history with Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), the late mother of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Dr. Hamilton's path will cross with Meredith's in the season 18 premiere.

It was recently announced that Burton is set to reprise her role as Dr. Ellis Grey during the season 18 premiere as well, possibly in a flashback.

Given the connection to Gallagher's history, his involvement could play a role in how Burton will reprise the character -- who died of a heart attack in Season 3.

Gallagher's role in Grey's Anatomy comes after some high-profile roles on shows like Grace and Frankie, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Law & Order: SVU, and the indie comedy Palm Springs.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.