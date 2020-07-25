Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dead at 73

Peter Green, one of the co-founders and guitarist of Fleetwood Mac, has died. He was 73.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," the statement from Swan Turton law firm confirmed to ET. "A further statement will be provided in the coming days." ET has reached out for comment.

The East London native co-founded Fleetwood Mac with Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer in 1967. Green wrote one of the blues band's biggest hits, "Albatross." He also wrote "Oh Well," "Black Magic Woman," "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" and "Man of the World." Green recorded three albums with the group, their debut self-titled, Mr. Wonderful and Then Play On.

He departed the band in 1970 while struggling with mental health issues. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia, and spent the mid-70s undergoing electro-convulsive therapy. Green later reunited with the band for a special appearance earlier this year.

In 1998, Green was among the eight Fleetwood Mac members -- that also included Fleetwood, Spencer, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie and Danny Kiran -- that were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He made a comeback in 1996 with the new band called Splinter Group, before touring as Peter Green and Friends in the 2000s.

Upon hearing news of his death, friends and fans took to social media to pay their respects.

In a statement given to ET, Mike Fleetwood expressed. "For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental! Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!"

"Peter, I will miss you, but rest easy your music lives on. I thank you for asking me to be your drummer all those years ago. We did good, and trail blazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy," the statement continued. "God speed to you, my dearest friend.......Love Mick Fleetwood."

An Artist I Truly Loved & Admired…From The First Time I Heard Him…I Supported The Original Fleetwood Mac At Redcar Jazz Club When I Was In A Local Band…He Was A Breathtaking Singer, Guitarist & Composer…

I know Who I Will Be Listening To Today…RIP https://t.co/VvkGaY6ZMf — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 25, 2020

Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) July 25, 2020

Peter Green - thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/0dRpM4Luj9 — Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) July 25, 2020