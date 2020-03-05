Peter Weber 'Finally Got It Right' With Kelley Flanagan as His Parents Gush Over Their Relationship

It took him a while to get there, but Peter Weber thinks he "finally got it right" with his love life.

The 28-year-old pilot officially confirmed on Instagram on Saturday that he's dating Kelley Flanagan, nearly two months after this dramatic season finale of The Bachelor.

The two-part episode saw Weber get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, then break up with her. He then started a relationship with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, but they split just two days later. Weeks later, he was spotted with Flanagan (who placed fifth on his season) in Chicago; he played coy about their romance, though they've been quarantining together.

While Weber confirmed his and Flanagan's relationship with a pic of them kissing on his Instagram, she shared a photo of a lanyard she got Kygo to sign for her last August, before The Bachelor. It read, "Pilot Pete, don't be dumb. Pick Kelley!"

"I finally got it right 😍 @kygomusic," Weber commented on the post.

The pilot's parents -- who famously disapproved of his relationship with Prewett -- couldn't be happier about his romance with Flanagan.

"What more can I say Chop Chop but a match made in heaven. Love you guys 😍," Weber's father, Peter Sr. wrote, while his mom, Barbara, commented, "❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹." Both also shared tribute posts to their son's new relationship on their Instagrams.

Flanagan's parents also seemingly approve of her new boyfriend, as she shared a video on her Instagram Story on Sunday of her father saying he would have sent her home on night one.

In an interview with ET last month, host Chris Harrison said that The Bachelor wasn't the best format for Weber and Flanagan's romance to thrive.

"I'll take a little blame for this -- the show wasn't perfect for that relationship. I don't think Kelley was right for the show," Harrison conceded. "She's brilliant, she's beautiful, a lawyer, all those wonderful attributes, and Peter was a great Bachelor. But for them specifically, it just didn't work."

"She fought the concept. It was tough for her to not be in her own head, not to try and look into the production. It just didn't work for her, and that hurt their chemistry, that's why he let her go. I think them living in the real world and just dating is a better environment and a better situation," he added. "So, I'm hopeful."

See more in the video below.