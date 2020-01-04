Peter Weber Pulls a Hannah Brown With New TikTok Video With Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber appears to be taking a page out of Hannah Brown's book.

Like Brown, the Bachelor is spending a lot of time with an ex -- and showing it all off on TikTok.

On Tuesday, Weber and his Bachelor ex, Kelley Flanagan, teamed up for a TikTok with friends -- including his Bachelorette buddy, Dustin Kendrick. The group dances around to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign's "Something New" in the clip, which comes about a week after Weber and Flanagan were spotted hanging out together at Chicago Riverwalk.

Brown and her ex, Tyler Cameron, have meanwhile been posting TikTok videos with their group of friends, who they've nicknamed the "Quarantine Crew," in Florida. The pair reunited in Cameron's hometown last month.

Fans have been speculating about whether Brown and Cameron's time together means they're dating again -- and the same is true of Weber's time with Flanagan.

The Chicago-based lawyer was in the studio audience during Weber's season finale of The Bachelor last month. The dramatic conclusion saw the pilot propose to Hannah Ann Sluss, and then break up with her weeks later. He then got back together with his runner-up, Madison Prewett -- though she didn't have the approval of his family. Weber and Prewett split just two days after his season finale aired.

Flanagan, however, couldn't be more beloved by Weber's mom, Barb.

In a March 11 interview with ET, the Chicago-based lawyer opened up about meeting Weber's mom at the Bachelor finale taping -- and revealed what Barb said to her.

"She stans Kelley, which I just learned, which is really funny," Flanagan said. "I saw her at the finale. She would not leave the finale until she met me."

While Flanagan said that she and Barb "just had small talk" and exchanged hugs during their meeting, she revealed that Weber's mom told her, "You're beautiful, I love you. I was your fan since day one."

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood, meanwhile, recently told ET that he would have liked to see Weber "put his foot down" amid the "mass chaos" of his season.

