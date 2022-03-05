Peyton List Teases 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Celeb Cameos and Dishes on Finding Love (Exclusive)

Cobra Kai fans are in for some fun cameo surprises when season 5 drops later this year, and while Peyton List can't divulge about exactly who joins in on the fun in the upcoming season, she says it was so impressive it freaked out the cast!

The 23-year-old actress spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura and they got on the topic of celeb cameos after discussing Carrie Underwood's surprise appearance during season 4. The Grammy-wining singer appeared in "The Fall" episode and sang "The Moment of Truth," which was originally performed by Survivor on the soundtrack to the original 1984 film, The Karate Kid.

List said she was on set the day Underwood filmed her scene, and it was quite a sight.

"They were having me train for the tournament scenes and I was just trying to learn all of the karate," List explained, "but I got to go in and see her and she had her tour bus there and all of her people there. She worked it. And she also was an athlete herself. I don't know, seeing her legs on this show. She's so strong. Her legs are amazing."

With Underwood in the bag, what are fans to expect in the upcoming season?

"There are definitely some cameos within season five that I feel like are just as random as the ones we've had before," List said. "But yeah, anyone who is a fan of Cobra Kai should come forward now because I feel like the creators will find those messages and just be like, 'All right, let's figure this out.' There's more fighters that are coming on too [and] train people in that space, which was really exciting. The boys were freaking out and they were training us."

List, who became a main character in season 4 following two seasons in a recurring role, gushed about how close she's become with her co-stars and beyond.

"I love everyone and I have so much fun, and also just getting to be best friends with some of the stunt people too," she said. "I want it to go for however long everyone wants it. I'm just rooting for the show to go on forever."

Proving just close they've all become, List, who just launched her own makeup line dubbed Pley Beauty, said the entire cast showed up to a recent pop-up event -- except for Xolo Maridueña, who had a very good excuse.

"I texted them so last minute, because I thought, 'I don't want to bother them. I don't even know if they'd want to come to this thing [because] beauty is so different from the show,'" List thought to herself. "But then they all showed up, except Xolo because he was getting his wisdom teeth out. But the rest of them showed up. They're just the best cast, they're so much fun and such good people and so genuine. And it was just so nice having them there. It meant the world to me."

With the budding actress now adding entrepreneur to her list of accomplishments, one's left to wonder if List has time for a personal life. Fortunately, she does!

"Yeah, I definitely make time for it," she said. "Also, I feel like my personal life is the show now at this point. We're all such good friends and we all hang out all the time, that everything's intertwined."

As far as finding love goes, List said initially there was a bit of a false start, albeit comical.

"I went on a dating app and I got kicked off because they thought I was a fraud," she said. "But it was me! And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm trying out here. I'm trying to date someone that's not in the industry.'"

But she won't be needing any dating apps anytime soon, and she hasn't needed it for some time. List revealed she has a boyfriend and they've been dating for a little over a year.

"I love love," she gushed. "Now that I have love, I love it."