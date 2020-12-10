Phil Collins Splits From Ex-Wife Orianne Cevey for a Second Time, Wants Her Out of His House

ET can confirm that Phil Collins and his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, have split up again after reconciling in 2016.

The two never remarried, but according to court docs, Cevey just married another man, Thomas Bates, in August. A source with knowledge of the situation tells ET that Collins wants Cevey to vacate his house in Florida as he no longer has any financial ties to her. The source claims Cevey has refused to leave the residence, has changed the codes to the home and is being unruly to staff.

ET has reached out to Cevey's lawyers regarding all allegations made by the source.

Cevey, 46, and Collins, 69, were married for nine years before calling it quits in 2008 and have two sons together, 19-year-old Nicholas and 15-year-old Matthew. At the time of their split, Collins had to pay Cevey a record-breaking $46.76 million per the terms of their divorce settlement.

According to the source, Cevey is asking for more money from Collins after a series of bad investments and an expensive divorce from her other ex, Charles Mejjati. The source claims that Cevey is threatening to make false and embarrassing accusations about the singer if he doesn't help her out financially.

As for their sons, the source says Collins continues to fully support them, with all of their expenses being paid for through a fully funded irrevocable trust.

Collins has been married three times, and has two children, Simon and Joely Collins, from his first marriage to Andrea Bertorelli, and one daughter, actress Lily Collins, from his second marriage to Jill Tavelman.