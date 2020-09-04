Pink Holds Back Tears Recalling 'Terrifying' Coronavirus Experience With 3-Year-Old Son Jameson

Pink is opening up about the scary three-week ordeal she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, recently experienced when they contracted COVID-19. The 40-year-old singer appears via video chat on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she's open and honest when talking about coming down with symptoms several days into their family's quarantine.

"It started with Jameson, actually, and, you know, he's three. Three-year-olds get sick all the time but he started with a fever March 14, we've been quarantined since March 11. [It] started with a fever for him and it would come and go and he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache, sore throat," the "Try" singer explains. "It sort of was just all over the place. Every day was just some new symptom. His fever stayed, it didn't go. And then it just started going up and up and up and up and then at one point it was at 103. I'm calling my doctor, 'What do I do?' He's like, 'There's nothing to do. He's 3. We're not seeing this take 3-year-olds out, so just stay home.'"

The mother of two calls the experience "terrifying," noting that she started experiencing her own symptoms several days after her son.

"In hindsight it all makes sense, but when it's happening, it's such a weird experience, you don't put it together until after the fact or until days go by," she says.

Pink says she "never" got a fever, which is uncommon in COVID-19 patients. The star experienced childhood asthma and noted that the disease brought back her breathing struggles.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe and I needed to get to a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years," she says. "I have this inhaler that I use, this rescue inhaler, and I couldn't function without it, and that's when I started to get really scared."

The singer was only able to get one test and decided to test herself, noting she "already knew" that it would come back positive for the coronavirus.

As she shares her son's scariest days, she starts to get choked up, saying, "At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that's the point where you're just kind of like, 'OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life."

"I thought they told us our kids were going to be OK," she continues. "We were told our kids were going to be OK. I think when people started explaining what this disease is, it was too early to be able to name it completely and tell everybody what to look for."

She adds that her 8-year-old daughter, Willow, and her husband, Carey Hart, never had their same issues.

"Willow and Carey are walking around the house like it's a normal day, no symptoms whatsoever," she says.

Pink also addresses the backlash she's received for being able to obtain a test when many others are still struggling to get their own.

"I would say two things to that -- I would say you should be angry that I can get a test and you can't. But being angry at me is not going to help anything," she notes. "It's not going to solve the issue of the fact that you can't get your hands on a test. You should be angry about that. And we should work together to try and change that. And number two, tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that if they could get their hands on a test wouldn't take it and if they say that, I'm all calling bulls**t."

Pink shares that after weeks, Jameson's fever has now been gone for two days, calling it "a huge relief."

"Every single person in the world right now gets to be a superhero, just by staying home, just by washing their hands," she adds.

Pink is one of many celebrities who has used their coronavirus diagnosis to spread awareness. Watch the clip below for more: