Pink’s Son Jameson 'Rocks Out' With Sister Willow After Coronavirus Battle

Pink and Carey Hart's son, Jameson, is feeling good again! The 3-year-old cutie recently suffered from a serious bout of COVID-19 along with his musician mom.

On Thursday, Carey posted several photos and videos of Jameson playing with his 8-year-old sister, Willow, and the little guy looked like he was back to his old self.

"Night time shenanigans at the Shop w/ the crazy kids," the BMX biker captioned some videos. "Jamo’s rocking out on the @polarisorv outlaw quad and Willz climbing like a monkey. #FullMetalQuarentine."

In one clip, Jameson is sitting on top of a stationary small Polaris bike, jamming and flipping his long blonde locks.

"You rocking out, dude?" his dad asks him in the clip. "Yeah, Led Zeppelin!"

Willow also shows she's got some of her mom's athletic abilities, scaling a rock wall with blue braided hair.

"This is hard, Jameson," Willow tells her brother. "How do you do this?"

Carey also posted a photo of both of his children on the rock wall, writing, "Rock climbing with the crazy kiddos!!!!"

On his Instagram Stories, he also shared cute clips of the sibling riding bikes around his bike shop, creating their own obstacle courses.

It's nice to see Jameson looking happy and healthy after he and his parents went through a scary ordeal over the past few weeks. On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pink opened up about her and Jameson's struggle with the coronavirus.

"At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that's the point where you just kind of like, 'OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," the "Try" singer admitted.

She added that neither Willow nor Carey experienced any symptoms from the virus and thankfully noted that Jameson's fever has been gone for several days now.

