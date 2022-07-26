Pippa Middleton's Baby's Name Revealed -- Find Out Connection to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ baby girl is a flower child! Kate Middleton’s younger sister and her husband welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in May. According to People, the new parents named their daughter, Rose.

The outlet also reports that Pippa, 38, and James, 46, followed in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, and welcomed their daughter in the Lido Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. The duke and duchess welcomed their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in the same medical facility.

Pippa and James have yet to publicly confirm the arrival of their child.

Pregnant Pippa Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The new parents didn’t just pull inspiration from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Baby Rose also joins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-year-old daughter with a floral-inspired name. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex named their daughter, Lilibet, after Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname. However, the Harry and Meghan call her “Lili” for short.

Meghan has also revealed that her mother’s nickname for her is Flower.

Pippa and James are also parents of Grace, 1, and Arthur, 3. The socialite’s pregnancy came as a surprise to the world as she debuted her baby bump during the Queen’s Party at the Palace concert in a light green dress.

The couple has remained notoriously private about their children and have yet to share any images of them with the public.