Pippa Middleton's Mom Carole Middleton Confirms She's Pregnant With Second Child

Kate Middleton's mom, Carole Middleton, has officially spilled the beans! In a new cover story for Good Housekeeping UK, Carole confirmed that her younger daughter, Pippa Middleton, is pregnant with her second child.

"I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild," Carole gushed in the lifestyle magazine.

Back in December there were multiple reports that 37-year-old Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, were expecting their second child.

Of course, Carole is already grandmother to Pippa's first child, 2-year-old son Arthur, as well as Kate and her husband, Prince William's, three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

She opened up about being a hands-on grandmother in her profile piece.

"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," Carole said. "As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”