Pitbull Releases New Empowerment Song With Proceeds Going to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Pitbull wants us all to come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. 305 dropped his latest song, "I Believe That We Will Win," on Sunday night, along with a lyric video showcasing the song's inspiring message.

"You know what spreads faster than any virus? Fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise," Pitbull raps in the track. "Let me tell you what I believe / I believe we will face everything and rise."

Proceeds from the song will be donated to coronavirus relief efforts across the globe.

Check out the video below.

Pitbull asked healthcare workers, parents and more to be a part of his new music video, which has yet to drop, last week.

"We believe that we can overcome. We are calling all students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents, everyone from all over the world to be a part of Pitbull's video anthem. Proceeds will be going to various charities around that world," read a notice asking fans to submit videos of themselves dancing to the song.

Pitbull has been encouraging fans to maintain hope and keep their spirits high amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that’s called life," he wrote on Instagram on March 28.

See more on Pitbull in the video below.