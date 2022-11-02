'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Trailer Sees Adam Devine Trying to Make It in Germany

Ten years after Pitch Perfectdebuted in theaters, the franchise is back with a series following Adam Devine's character, Bumper, striking out on his own in Germany. Aptly titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, the Peacock original features an all-star cast, including Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil, as the former college student goes from acapella amateur to bonafide star.

In the first trailer for Bumper in Berlin, the musical series led by showrunner Megan Amram and executive produced by Elizabeth Banks promises to capture the spirit, charm and infectious musical style of the films while bringing the franchise to TV. And yes, there's even a riff-off.

Picking up several years after Bumper was last seen working security in Pitch Perfect films, he has moved to Germany to work with Pieter Krämer (Borg) and his assistant, Heidi (Hyland), in an attempt to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Of course, just like back home, there's plenty of competition, with Gisela (Jamil) being a snobby popstar who wants nothing more to bring Bumper down.

"We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways - anywhere in the world, at any point in your life," Banks said in a statement before praising the cast.

"It’s been so fun watching Adam Devine grow as an actor and artist, from his first Pitch Perfect audition over ten years ago. And it’s been an absolute joy seeing Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova and the fully-fleshed Berliner Flula Borg bringing their own brilliance and outstanding performances. We also worked with incredible musicians and artists to write songs that really speak to each character," she continued.

Pitch Perfect; Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock. NBC will also air the premiere episode and a sneak peek of episode 2 on Monday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. after The Voice.