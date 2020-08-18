'Pitch Perfect' Cast Reunites for a Good Cause and Covers Beyoncé's 'Love on Top': Watch

The Bellas are back! The ladies of the Pitch Perfect franchise reunited to cover Beyoncé's "Love on Top" for a good cause.

Elizabeth Banks took to Instagram to share the incredible video, which she and John Michael Higgins introduced in character as snarky a cappella announcers.

"I'm afraid I have some bad news. The Barden Bellas have gotten back together again," Higgins jokes. "It seems that not even a quarantine could prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance."

After quipping that the actor has "a cold, dead heart," Banks introduces the song and reveals that a portion of all its proceeds will go toward UNICEF, an organization that's working around the world to help children amid COVID-19.

The epic performance kicks off from there, with Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and the rest of the cast showing off their incredible rendition of Beyoncé's 2011 track.

"Buckle up kids, the Bella’s are back… for a good cause! Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help," Banks captioned the clip. "Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of 'Love on Top' will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now."

As for if the women could reunite for a fourth movie, when ET spoke to Camp back in June, the 37-year-old actress said she'd be down to return to the franchise.

"I would never say no, obviously, because it’s a group of women that we’ve known each other for over seven years. Almost a decade going on now, which is crazy to say! I think that’s so wild," she said. "I would do it. I would definitely do it."

"I would play Aubrey forever because she’s gotten me very far in my career for a reason," Camp continued. "The fans love those movies. So I think that if they wanted it, I’d be more than happy to do it again. It’s just up to Universal at this point."