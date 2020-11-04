Poker Player Ebony Kenney Wins Online Celebrity Poker Game for Coronavirus Relief

A number of A-listers put their own money on the table to raise funds for Feeding America.

On Saturday, a stay-at-home poker tournament, All in for America Charity Tournament, took place online hosted by professional poker commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar. After hours of playing and 65 contestants total, the top three consisted of comedian Andy Milonakis, actor Kevin Pollak and poker pro Ebony Kenney.

At the end of the game, poker player Kenney was victorious with Pollak in second place.

Additionally, Bryan Cranston had a great run, was part of the final two tables and came in fifth place. Tobey Maguire was also among the top celebrity players.

The virtual tournament brought together a few well-known poker players, as well as celebrities, also including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Adam Sandler, Adam Levine, Sarah Silverman, Jason Mewes, Tom Brady, Doyle Brunson, Suzanne Todd, Jon Hamm, Kevin Smith, Scoot Mcnairy, Jeff Gross, Jaime Staples, Cheryl Hines and more.

To participate, people had to donate $10,000 to secure their spot. At the end of the event, they raised over $1.2 million.

During the live game, Affleck called Kelly and Loncar to talk about the tournament and the importance of giving back to the community. Hamm also dialed in while playing, talked strategy, how Affleck got him involved and how "crazy" the pandemic is.

"It's one of those crazy things where it's not a specific suffering, it's not one place," Hamm said. "It's happening to all of us."

