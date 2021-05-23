Pop Smoke Wins 4 Posthumous Billboard Music Awards, Including Top New Artist

Pop Smoke is still being recognized after his death. The late rapper, who died in February 2020 at the age of 20, took home four 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, more than a year after his death. The awards were announced prior to the award show airing on Sunday evening.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, won Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album for Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

These aren't the first posthumous awards Pop Smoke has won. He also won Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and received a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Performance for "Dior."

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery in February 2020. Police later arrested four men, all in their teens, in connection to the crime.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.