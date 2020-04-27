Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute Concert Raises More Than $4 Million for Coronavirus Relief

Post Malone just raised millions of dollars for coronavirus relief. The 24-year-old singer teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Friday to put on a Nirvana tribute concert.

The virtual concert was streamed live on YouTube and lasted more than an hour. Since the show wrapped, the fundraiser, which will benefit the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, has raised more than $4.3 million.

Post's money-raising efforts will continue for two more months. You can donate here.

"I hope everybody's staying nice and hanging out at home, playing Call of Duty or something. We kinda just wanted to kinda f**k around and have a good time and I guess just remember that everything ain't all bad necessarily and there's always people that want to reach out and help. That means a lot," Post said at the top of the concert. "Thank you to everybody who's donating. Thank you to everybody watching. It means the f**king world to us."

"Let's kick this s**t in the a**, you know?" he continued. "I know we're all separate, but it's important for everybody right now to come together, I guess, and kick its a** together."

