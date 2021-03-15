Post Malone's Performance Lights Up the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Post Malone is lighting up the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. The 25-year-old rapper performed two of his hits at the awards show on Sunday.

Malone, wearing a long leather coat, took the stage after thoroughly enjoying himself during Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's performance of "WAP." He first performed "Hollywood's Bleeding" and "Die for Me."Though Halsey and Future are featured on "Die for Me," Malone gave his performance solo.

In addition to performing at the GRAMMYs, which was postponed from its original date of Jan. 31, Malone is also nominated. The artist earned three nods this year: Album of the Year for Hollywood's Bleeding, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Circles."

It's been a long journey for Hollywood's Bleeding, which dropped in September 2019.

"Honestly, the whole thing is such a blur because these last couple of years have felt like two weeks... I'm not trying to make hit records. I'm just trying to make something that I love," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe at the time.

"I'm making things work in a way that I don't want to alienate fans of my music but at the same time I want to do something weird and funky," he added. "I think this record, the new record is something super epic and I think it's really cool. I think I'm really catching a groove and just giving the best I can."

