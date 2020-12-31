Pregnant Bindi Irwin Calls Daughter 'Light of Our Lives' as She Reflects on 2020

The pregnant conservationist posted a lengthy message to Instagram where she reflected on 2020 and shared what she was looking forward to in 2021.

"Chandler and I got married and as a family we filmed season 3 of Crikey It’s The Irwins, which will be airing on Animal Planet next year," Bindi, 22, captioned a photo of herself with mom Terri and brother Robert. "Now, we are patiently waiting for our gorgeous daughter to arrive. She’s the light of our lives. 💛"

As for her hope for the coming year, the mom-to-be concluded her post, "I hope this next year brings some peace and we find a way to come together as a society. Please remember to be kind to one another and find happiness in even the smallest of things. Thank you for your amazing support and I’ll see you in 2021."

Last week, Bindi announced she was six months pregnant by sharing a pic to Instagram of her growing baby bump.

"Now that I’m 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard," she quipped in the caption.

It was a big year for Bindi, who is not only expecting her first child but also got married to her longtime love. Here's a look at Bindi and Chandler's quaint wedding ceremony at the Irwin family's zoo.