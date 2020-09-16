Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Forced to Take 'Super Serious' Bed Rest: 'Now I'm in Trouble'

Chrissy Teigen misinterpreted what bed rest meant and now is paying the price. The 34-year-old model and cookbook author is currently pregnant with her and John Legend's third child, and earlier this month, she revealed she'd been put on a two-week bed rest.

Despite taking it easy, Teigen hadn't actually been spending all of her time in bed.

"I didn't really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home," the mother of two told her Instagram followers in a video on her Story. "I thought it could be couch rest. But now I'm in trouble. Now I need bed rest."

She described her situation as "super serious bed rest times," adding, "Just trying to be as healthy as possible."

Teigen went on to note that this has been her most challenging pregnancy yet.

"It's a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though," she said. "I will say I'm probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh yeah, pregnancy's awesome!' But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome, but very happy to be carrying this baby."

Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020

Teigen also tweeted about the stricter bed rest, revealing she spent all but five minutes in bed in the last 24 hours. She also noted that she's on the mandatory bed rest until next Tuesday.

"Lord, it’s kind of crappier than it sounds," she added. "On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy."

Teigen has been documenting lots of fun activities with her family recently as her kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, are being homeschooled and she just celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Legend.