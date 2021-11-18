Pregnant Jeannie Mai on Why She and Jeezy Are Waiting to Find Out the Sex of Their Baby (Exclusive)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is getting ready to welcome her first child, and the actress is excited about the journey ahead. She joined Thursday's Entertainment Tonight as a guest co-host, and opened up to Nischelle Turner about her pregnancy.

Mai revealed that she recently went in for her 32-week checkup and that everything appears to be progressing perfectly. However, she and her husband, rapper Jeezy, have decided not to find out the sex of their baby before she gives birth.

"I don't want to because I realized, Nischelle, how many surprises do you actually have in life?" Mai explained. "This is the ultimate one."

"I want to have a gender-free planning with my husband," she continued. "So everything that we are excited to do should apply to the child, no matter if it's a boy or a girl."

Mai announced her pregnancy back in September during an episode of The Real, and she reflected on what it was like sharing that part of her life with her co-stars.

"We've been going strong for eight seasons, and for the first seven seasons I kept telling the ladies, 'I will never have a baby.' So I always listened from that angle," she explained. "[So] to go through a whole life transformation because of a relationship and because of growth and evolution, I'm learning this in real time."

According to Mai, it was meeting and falling in love with Jeezy that changed her mind about her future and motherhood and relationships in general.

"I absolutely think meeting somebody with such a maturity and such a beautiful vision on life... meeting somebody where you could actually learn what a healthy relationship looks like, things grew from that soil," she shared.

For more on the expectant mom's pregnancy journey, check out the video below!