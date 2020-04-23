Pregnant ‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Breaks Down Crying After Being Tested for Coronavirus

Jamie Otis is feeling the stress. The 33-year-old pregnant Married at First Sight star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a tearful video of herself sitting in the car. She filmed the clip after getting tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing center.

"I feel really, really ridiculous crying. I'm crying all the time these days. I feel so silly," she began, tearing up. "I don't know why, I'm just genuinely so nervous. I mean, I feel like everything's going to be fine, but I just had the COVID-19 test because I'm full term now and I think I'm fine, but then I'm like, 'Am I fine? I don't know if I'm fine.'"

The test, which involves sticking a cotton swab far up your nose proved to be painful for Otis, who later shared the video of the test being performed on her Instagram Stories.

"Just the swab, I mean that hurt really bad. I was like, 'Good, God, if I can't handle the swab going up my nose, how am I going to have an unmedicated childbirth?'" she said through tears. "I think I'm just a little overwhelmed and I feel so annoyed at myself for being such a wimp about this. I feel like I'm annoying to my husband and my daughter. I'm just impatient and I just don't know how to reset my brain so I can just chill the F out. This is not how I want to behave or how I want to feel going into delivering my baby."

Otis went on to note that though she feels like her situation "is a nightmare," she added that she's "trying to stay positive and balanced."

Otis is planning to have a home birth due to the fact that she has a low-risk pregnancy.

"I feel very annoying and like a wimp because other women have it so much worse than I do. And here I am whining over everything," she continued, still crying.

In her caption, Otis added that knowing she's a registered nurse but not on the frontlines helping sick patients has also made her feel guilty.

"I’m an RN and should be out there helping too but instead I’m safe inside. Which I justify with being pregnant but there are *so many* pregnant women going into the battle zone daily! They’re the real heroes!!!!⁣" she wrote.

⁣The reality star and her husband, Doug Hehner, first announced her pregnancy back in September after she suffered multiple miscarriages. The pair are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Henley and are currently expecting a boy.

Otis has gotten candid on social media about her fears going into this pregnancy after the loss of others.

"As much as I tried my best to 'put positive vibes out only' and 'only focus on the good' the fear CONSTANTLY snuck up and it was a battle to push it away again," Otis wrote of her pregnancy journey in a recent post.

Otis previously revealed that she miscarried at 10 weeks back in January 2019. Prior to that, she lost a son they named Johnathan Edward four months into Otis' 2016 pregnancy. In September 2018, Otis revealed that she had suffered an early miscarriage just days after celebrating a positive pregnancy test.

